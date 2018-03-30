Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

One Person in Custody, One Sought as Santa Maria Police Investigate Carjackings

Multiple Santa Maria police vehicles stage on North McClelland Street on Friday evening while investigating a report of at least one carjacking. Click to view larger
Multiple Santa Maria police vehicles stage on North McClelland Street on Friday evening while investigating a report of at least one carjacking. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:48 a.m. | March 30, 2018 | 9:15 p.m.

One juvenile was arrested and a second remained on the loose after a series of attempted and successful carjackings ended with a crash on Friday night, Santa Maria police Sgt. Michael Huffman said.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers were dispatched after a 911 call from a victim who reported that two males attempted to carjack her vehicle near Alvin Avenue and Lincoln Street.

One suspect reportedly had a knife while the other may have been armed with a handgun, Huffman said. 

The suspects were unsuccessful in the carjacking attempt and ran from the area.

A few minutes later, police dispatchers received multiple calls from people near the 200 block of East El Camino Street where two males were attempting to rob and/or carjack victims.

“As officers arrived on scene, they contacted one suspect, a 15-year-old juvenile, walking in the area of Broadway and Fesler Street,” Huffman said. “The suspect ran from the officers and was apprehended a short distance away, at the intersection of Broadway and Mill Street.”

During the investigation officers discovered the suspect had carjacked a Nissan SUV in the area of McClelland and Tunnel streets. 

“The owner of the vehicle was ordered to remain in the vehicle against his will,” Huffman said. “As the suspect drove from the area, he was involved in a traffic collision with a Chevrolet Silverado truck at the intersection of Broadway and Tunnel Street.”

“After the collision, the suspect ran from the Nissan SUV and that is when officers saw him and subsequently took him into custody,” Huffman added.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado truck was uninjured. However, the owner of the Nissan SUV received minor injuries as a result of the traffic collision and he was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance. 

The suspect also received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

For a time, a law enforcement helicopter circled above the scene of the incidents north of Main Street.

The suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, was taken to Juvenile Hall faces numerous felony charges, Huffman said.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes, or the second suspect, is asked to contact the Police Department at 805.928.3781 or leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

