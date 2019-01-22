1 Person Injured After Daytime Shooting in Lompoc

One person was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a gunshot wound after a daytime shooting in Lompoc Tuesday morning, police Sgt. Kevin Martin said.

Just before 11 a.m., Lompoc police and firefighters responded to 300 block of North L Street, near Chestnut Avenue, after a shooting was reported.

Officers found a single victim with a gunshot wound and police are investigating the incident, Martin said.

Additional information on the shooting was not available, including the name, age, or condition of the victim.

Due to the proximity of the shooting, administrators placed Lompoc High School on lockdown status as a precaution for about 45 minutes, Martin said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department, at 805.736.2341, or to submit a tip through the agency's mobile app.

This is the second daytime shooting in Lompoc since Friday, when a shootout occurred in a neighborhood near Ryon Park.

Two people were taken into custody for that incident, which damaged a car and residential sliding glass door. No one was injured in the Friday shooting, police said.

