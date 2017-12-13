1 Person Injured When Vehicle Slams Into Tree on Jalama Road Near Lompoc

One person reportedly was seriously injured Wednesday when a vehicle slammed into a tree on Jalama Road.

At approximately 1 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire departments, along with an AMR ambulance, responded to the incident half way between Highway 1 and Jalama Beach.

The vehicle went off the roadway and slammed into a tree, requiring firefighters to undertake a minor extrication effort to free a victim from the wreckage.

A CalStar medical helicopter also was dispatched to the scene of the crash to transport one person who reportedly had major injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

