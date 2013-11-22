Airman Injured as Vehicle Plummets Off Highway 1

Emergency personnel were working Friday afternoon to rescue a U.S. Air Force airman who was injured when her vehicle went over the side of Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire and Vandenberg crews responded just after noon to report of a vehicle over the side of southbound Highway 1, about a half mile south of San Antonio Road and two miles north of the base, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Authorities initially tried to use a rope system to get down to the vehicle, which ended up about 300 feet over the side of the highway, Sadecki said.

When that proved too difficult, he said, crews decided to try and hoist the victim from the 9th Space Operations Squadron out of the wreck into a waiting CalStar helicopter.

Sadecki said a flight paramedic was being lowered down to pick up the patient, who would be treated for moderate injuries before being transported via CalStar to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The patient was described later Friday as a 21-year-old resident of Lompoc, although her name was not released.

A helicopter from the Santa Barbara County Fire Resources Unit assisted in the incident, as well as the California Highway Patrol.

No other information was immediately available.

