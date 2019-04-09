Pixel Tracker

One Person Injured in Highway 154 Rollover Crash Near Santa Barbara

Emergency personnel responded to the crash in the area of Windy Gap

Stationwagon that was involved in crash on Highway 154. Click to view larger
One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara Tuesday evening. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:56 p.m. | April 9, 2019 | 8:43 p.m.

One person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara Tuesday evening, according to emergency dispatch reports. 

At approximately 6:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident on Highway 154 at Windy Gap.

One person was extricated from the vehicle, which ended up on its side, according to the dispatch reports.

The patient, who name, age and hometown weren't available, reportedly had minor injuries and was taken to Cottage Hospital.

Traffic in the area was affected while officers investigated the incident and removed the vehicle and debris, but all all lanes were open by 7 p.m., according to the CHP.  

Additional information was not immediately available.

Check back lwith Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

