1 Person Injured in Highway 166 Crash West of Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 4:21 p.m. | April 11, 2019 | 1:47 p.m.

One person was injured and transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a vehicle crash west of Santa Maria Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., emergency personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments along with California Highway Patrol officers responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Highway 166 (Main Street) and Black Road.

A Toyota Corolla driven by Michael Fort, 73, of Morro Bay was traveling west on Highway 166 in front of a Chevrolet C3500 catering truck, driven by Guillermo Rodriguez, 65, of Santa Maria.

"For reasons still under investigation, Mr. Fort turned his vehicle to the left, facing south in the westbound lane ahead of Mr. Rodriguez's vehicle," CHP Officer Efrem Moore said.

The catering truck slammed into the driver's side of the Toyota, causing a major intrusion into the sedan were Fort sat, Moore added.

Fort had major injures and was taken by CalStar medical helicopter to Cottage Hospital where he was listed in critical condition late Thursday afternoon, Moore said.

Rodriguez was not injured in the crash, which remained under investigation. 

Check back to Noozhawk for update to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

