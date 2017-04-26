Elderly Driver Injured in Crash Into Utility Pole in Lompoc

A vehicle driven by an elderly man crashed into a utility pole in Lompoc on Wednesday night, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

The accident occurred near the intersection of West Barton Avenue and North O Street,

Personnel from the Lompoc Fire and Police departments were dispatched to the scene.

Additionally, a Calstar medical helicopter was requested, but declined to respond due to weather conditions.

Police Sgt. Kevin Martin said the driver was taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

