One Person Injured in Rollover Wreck Near Lompoc

Victim trapped in wreckage after crash on Burton Mesa Boulevard

One person suffered moderate injuries Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident occurred just before noon near the intersection of Burton Mesa Boulevard and Courtney Drive, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Arriving fire crews found a vehicle on its side, with one person trapped inside, Sadecki said.

The vehicle came to rest in some bushes about 15 to 25 feet off Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to dispatch information on the California Highway Patrol’s website.

Sadecki said firefighters spent 15 minutes extricating the victim, who was being treated for moderate injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .