1 Person Injured in Structure Fire Near Lompoc

One person was injured in a structure fire Thursday afternoon near Lompoc.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of Sweeney Road, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Firefighters arrived to find a 24-foot motor home and shed fully engulfed in fire.

Both the motor home and shed were destroyed by the fire, but firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the nearby residence.

An elderly woman with minor burns was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

