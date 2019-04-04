Pixel Tracker

One Person Killed in Collision on Southern Edge of Santa Maria

Crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan occurred at about 5 p.m. at Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard

Aftermath of fatal collision in Santa Maria. Click to view larger
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision at the southern edge of the city. The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. at Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 4, 2019 | 6:53 p.m.

One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision at the southern edge of the city, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The crash involving a pickup truck and a sedan occurred at about 5 p.m. at Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard.

The sedan was northbound on California Boulevard when it collided with the pickup, which was eastbound on Union Valley Parkway, police said.

The female driver of the sedan, the only occupant in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene, while two men in the pickup were not injured, police said.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Police said the initial indication is that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

