Nipomo Man, 31, Killed in Head-On Collision on Highway 154

Michael A. Okerblom was declared dead at scene of wreck near San Antonio Creek Road; highway reopened after lengthy closure

One person was killed and another suffered minor injuries in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 154 near Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. when an eastbound Hyundai sedan struck a dirt embankment north of the roadway, then slammed into a westbound Lexus SUV just west of San Antonio Creek Road, the CHP said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Michael A. Okerblom, 31, of Nipomo, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus, Susan Jorgensen, 66, of Santa Ynez, suffered minor injuries

Highway 154 was closed in both directions as investigators worked at the scene, said Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Southbound traffic was routed onto Old San Marcos Road, while northbound traffic was shut down at Cathedral Oaks Road.

The highway was reopened in both directions at about 5:15 p.m., according to Caltrans.

Coroner's personnel were dispatched to the scene, and were assisting in the investigation, the CHP said.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation, the CHP said, adding that it was not known whether alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff reported from the scene.

