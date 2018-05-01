Santa Barbara Man Killed in Highway 101 Crash North of Gaviota

The accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol

A 30-year-old Santa Barbara man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Gaviota, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 7:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes near the Nojoqui Summit, the CHP said.

A Ford F-450 box truck left the highway for unknown reasons and slammed head-on into the end of a metal guard rail in the center divider, according to Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver, whose name was not released pending notification of relatives, was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was declared dead at the scene, Sadecki said.

Traffic in the area was slowed for a time by the crash.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP, Sadecki said.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

