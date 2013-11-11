One Person Killed, Two Injured in Santa Barbara Crash

Collision on Carrillo Hill reportedly involved an SUV that broadsided a sedan

Three people were injured, one fatally, in a vehicle accident Monday night on Carrillo Hill in Santa Barbara.

The collision occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Carrillo Street at Chino Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision involved a Chevy Suburban that broadsided a Saturn sedan, said Officer Mike McGrew.

The Suburban was headed up the hill when the sedan pulled out in front of it, attempting to make a left hand turn down the hill, McGrew said.

At least one person reportedly had to be extricated from a vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was declared dead, McGrew said, adding that he was a man in his 60s.

In addition to the fatality, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to the hospital, McGrew said.

Carrillo Street was closed down for several hours while officers investigated and emergency crews tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.