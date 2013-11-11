Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

One Person Killed, Two Injured in Santa Barbara Crash

Collision on Carrillo Hill reportedly involved an SUV that broadsided a sedan

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | November 11, 2013

The driver of this sedan was killed and two passenger were injured Monday night in a crash on Carrillo Hill in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers photo)

Three people were injured, one fatally, in a vehicle accident Monday night on Carrillo Hill in Santa Barbara.

The collision occurred at about 8:40 p.m. on Carrillo Street at Chino Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The collision involved a Chevy Suburban that broadsided a Saturn sedan, said Officer Mike McGrew.

The Suburban was headed up the hill when the sedan pulled out in front of it, attempting to make a left hand turn down the hill, McGrew said.

At least one person reportedly had to be extricated from a vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was declared dead, McGrew said, adding that he was a man in his 60s.

In addition to the fatality, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to the hospital, McGrew said.

Carrillo Street was closed down for several hours while officers investigated and emergency crews tended to the injured and cleared the wreckage.

