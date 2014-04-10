Lompoc Man Killed in Crash South of Orcutt

A 53-year-old Lompoc man was killed Thursday night in a vehicle accident on Highway 1 south of Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews responded at about 8:45 p.m. to the southbound lanes of Highway 1 south of Highway 135 on a report of a sedan that had collided with a semi, the CHP said.

A silver Mercedes was southbound in the slow lane when it slammed into the rear of an International truck pulling a flatbed trailer at traveling 35-40 mph, the CHP said.

The Mercedes, which was traveling at an unsafe speed, became trapped under the rear end of the International, the CHP said.

The driver of the Mercedes, Robert Lee Brown, suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver was the International was Rosendo Velasquez, 63, of Lompoc, the CHP said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded, but a spokesman could not be reached for details.

Coroner's personnel responded to the scene at about 9:30 p.m.

