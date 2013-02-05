Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Driver Arrested After Man, Dog Killed in Hit-and-Run

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 8:30 a.m. | February 5, 2013 | 11:40 p.m.

Alvino Corona
Alvino Corona

A 56-year-old man and a dog were killed in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night at the north end of the city, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The driver and his passenger fled the scene on foot, but returned more than an hour later, and he was arrested, police said.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on North Blosser Road, about a quarter mile north of Rancho Verde, said Lt. Norm Come.

A 1990 Honda CRX with two occupants was southbound on Blosser at a high rate of speed when it struck the pedestrian and the dog, who were on the southbound side of the roadway, Come said.

Both were dead at the scene, he said.

There are no sidewalks in that area, and it was not clear if the victims were in the roadway or on the side, Come said.

The vehicle was abandoned at the scene, and the occupants fled on foot, Come said.

The driver was identified as Alvino Corona, 19, of Santa Maria. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run.

His passenger, his wife, was identified as Veronica Corona,18, of Santa Maria. She was not arrested.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, and the incident remained under investigation, Come said.

The dog was a large breed, Come said, but he did not know what kind.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 