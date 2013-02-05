Driver Arrested After Man, Dog Killed in Hit-and-Run

A 56-year-old man and a dog were killed in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night at the north end of the city, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The driver and his passenger fled the scene on foot, but returned more than an hour later, and he was arrested, police said.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on North Blosser Road, about a quarter mile north of Rancho Verde, said Lt. Norm Come.

A 1990 Honda CRX with two occupants was southbound on Blosser at a high rate of speed when it struck the pedestrian and the dog, who were on the southbound side of the roadway, Come said.

Both were dead at the scene, he said.

There are no sidewalks in that area, and it was not clear if the victims were in the roadway or on the side, Come said.

The vehicle was abandoned at the scene, and the occupants fled on foot, Come said.

The driver was identified as Alvino Corona, 19, of Santa Maria. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run.

His passenger, his wife, was identified as Veronica Corona,18, of Santa Maria. She was not arrested.

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, and the incident remained under investigation, Come said.

The dog was a large breed, Come said, but he did not know what kind.

