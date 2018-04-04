12-Year-Old Child Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near Buellton

A 12-year-old girl from Encino was killed and several other people were injured late Sunday in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Buellton.

A Lincoln Navigator carrying seven people overturned at about 11 p.m. and came to rest in the center divider, according to California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, driven by Erasmo Vargas, 35, of Encino, was traveling at 75 mph when the man lost control as the Lincoln Navigator went off the paved road and into the grassy median where it overturned.

A girl who was ejected from the vehicle was declared dead at the scene, according to Mike Eliason, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

In addition to the driver, the vehicle had one other adult, Alma Rosa Vargas, 37, of Encino, who had minor injuries.

Four additional youths, ranging from ages 2 to 7, in the vehicle were not injured, the CHP said.

The girl ejected from the vehicle reportedly was not wearing her seat belt, according to CHP officers.

The name of the girl who died will not be released until family members have been notified, the CHP added.

Heavy rain was falling in the area at the time of the wreck, the CHP said.

Several other crashes were reported in the area at about the same time, but they were all noninjury incidents, Eliason said.

One lane of Highway 101 was closed for an hour due to the fatal crash, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, the CHP added.

