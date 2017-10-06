One Person Reportedly Trapped In Vehicle After Rollover Crash Near Lompoc

Firefighters had to extricate at least one of two people involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Friday night on Highway 1 near Lompoc, according to emergency dispatch radio reports.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department, AMR and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Highway 1, about 2 miles south of Jalama Road.

At least one patient needed to be extricated from the wreckage of the vehicle that rolled onto its side.

A CalStar medical helicopter was requested since at least one of the patients reportedly had major injuries, but the injured was taken by AMR ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services staff also was dispatched for a dog that apparently was in the vehicle.

