One Person Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash Near La Purisima Mission

One person was seriously injured late Monday night in a vehicle rollover near Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. on Purisima Road in the area of Mission Gate Road, near La Purisima Misson, the CHP reported.

The vehicle reportedly came to rest on its roof with one person trapped inside, and firefighters had to extricate the victim from the wreckage.

The injured person reportedly was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Traffic on Purisima Road was reported shut down between Mission Gate and Rucker Road.

Additional details were not immediately available.

