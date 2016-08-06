Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Police Standoff Related to Earlier Shooting That Sent Man to Hospital

Alberto Custodio, 32, of Lompoc arrested after barricading himself in residence on 500 block of North L Street

Law-enforcement officers gather outside a residence in the 500 block of North L Street on Saturday night. A suspect in a shooting earlier in the day, who was barricaded inside the home, was eventually taken into custody.
Law-enforcement officers gather outside a residence in the 500 block of North L Street on Saturday night. A suspect in a shooting earlier in the day, who was barricaded inside the home, was eventually taken into custody. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | August 6, 2016

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a shooting near the 500 block of North L Street, and police later arrested the suspected shooter, who had barricaded himself inside a nearby residence, according to Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin.

The shooting, which involved a pellet gun, was reported shortly after 3 p.m.

Officers learned that Alberto Custodio, 32, of Lompoc had threatened the victim with the pellet gun before shooting him in the forehead, where the pellet lodged, Martin said.

Police were familiar with Custodio, having responding to three calls for service involving him the previous day, Martin said, and attempted to contact him at his home.

The Lompoc Police Department's Special Enforcement Team was called in, along with hostage negotiators.

Alberto Custodio Click to view larger
Alberto Custodio

"Multiple attempts were made to communicate with Custodio, but he would not respond," Martin said. "All attempts ultimately failed, forcing the Police Department to obtain an arrest warrant for Custodio as well as a search warrant for his residence. Officers served the warrants and took Custodio into custody."

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Martin said.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Two officers were injured while arresting Custodio, Martin said, and one was treated and released at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Earlier in the evening, Martin told Noozhawk that police were dealing with a barricaded individual in a residence in the 500 block of North L Street.

“Residents in the area have been advised to stay inside their residences in that neighborhood. It is an ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was called in to assist police, according to emergency radio reports.

Investigation of the case was continuing.

Investigation of the case was continuing.

Police blocked off part of North L Street in Lompoc Saturday while they attempted to arrest a man suspected in a shooting. He eventually was taken into custody. Click to view larger
Police blocked off part of North L Street in Lompoc Saturday while they attempted to arrest a man suspected in a shooting. He eventually was taken into custody. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo)
