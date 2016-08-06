Lompoc Police Standoff Related to Earlier Shooting That Sent Man to Hospital

Alberto Custodio, 32, of Lompoc arrested after barricading himself in residence on 500 block of North L Street

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a shooting near the 500 block of North L Street, and police later arrested the suspected shooter, who had barricaded himself inside a nearby residence, according to Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin.

The shooting, which involved a pellet gun, was reported shortly after 3 p.m.

Officers learned that Alberto Custodio, 32, of Lompoc had threatened the victim with the pellet gun before shooting him in the forehead, where the pellet lodged, Martin said.

Police were familiar with Custodio, having responding to three calls for service involving him the previous day, Martin said, and attempted to contact him at his home.

The Lompoc Police Department's Special Enforcement Team was called in, along with hostage negotiators.

"Multiple attempts were made to communicate with Custodio, but he would not respond," Martin said. "All attempts ultimately failed, forcing the Police Department to obtain an arrest warrant for Custodio as well as a search warrant for his residence. Officers served the warrants and took Custodio into custody."

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Martin said.

Bail was set at $30,000.

Two officers were injured while arresting Custodio, Martin said, and one was treated and released at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

Earlier in the evening, Martin told Noozhawk that police were dealing with a barricaded individual in a residence in the 500 block of North L Street.

“Residents in the area have been advised to stay inside their residences in that neighborhood. It is an ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department was called in to assist police, according to emergency radio reports.

Investigation of the case was continuing.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.