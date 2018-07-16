1 Person Taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital After Highway 166 Vehicle Crash

One person was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by helicopter after a vehicle crash on Highway 166 west of New Cuyama on Monday afternoon, county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Just after 2 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest fire departments and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Highway 166 near Rock Front Ranch.

The driver of a westbound white sedan went off the roadway’s eastbound shoulder, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The vehicle with one occupant rolled over before ending up 40 feet off the roadway, Zaniboni said.

A County Air Support Unit helicopter hovered above a field while colleagues on the ground prepared the patient to be hoisted into the aircraft, Zaniboni said.

The victim, a man estimated to be in his mid-50s, had major injuries, Zaniboni added.

Additional information about the crash was not immediately available.

