1 Person Trapped After Vehicle Veers Off Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

One person was trapped after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other agencies responded to the crash scene, reportedly west of Alamo Creek.

The vehicle landed in a ditch on the north side of the roadway and the man trapped inside reportedly had a broken ankle, dispatch reports said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

