Local News

One Person Wounded in Shooting In Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 13, 2016 | 10:43 p.m.

One person was injured in a suspected gang-related shooting in southwest Santa Maria, police said Sunday night. 

Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:20 p.m. to the 300 block of West Newlove Drive to investigate a report of shots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

“The injury, at this point, is not believed to be life threatening,” police said. 

Although the investigation is in the early stage, there are indications the shooting could be gang related, police said. 

Santa Maria saw six homicides in the first month of 2016, following a spike in killings in 2015.

Many of the deaths were blamed gang-related activity and prompted people from all sectors of the city to unite to stop the violence and form One Community Action Group.

Earlier this month, a task force of law enforcement officers arrested 16 people affiliated with the brutal MS-13 gang, and detained dozens of others to stem the violence.

