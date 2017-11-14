Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 3:30 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

One Person’s Unwanted Coat is Another’s Winter Warmth

By Whitney Collie for the Carey Group, Inc. | November 14, 2017 | 12:46 p.m.

Making a difference in your community this winter is as easy as donating an unwanted jacket or blanket.

Here is your opportunity to make sure nobody goes without such a basic necessity as a coat or blanket, said Trudi Carey of Patterson Self-Storage.

Patterson Self-Storage and Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers are collecting clean, gently used coats, jackets and blankets as part of the Santa Barbara One Warm Coat community service project together with Santa Barbara Wine Storage and The Carey Group, Inc.

Coats of all shapes and sizes are welcome. One Warm Coat is dedicated to distributing reusable coats and blankets, free of charge, directly to local children and adults.

The program is an easy way for community members to pass along coats, jackets and blankets they no longer need, Carey said. Men’s and children’s coats are needed most.

To donate, bring clean, gently used coats, jackets and blankets to Patterson Self-Storage, 5329 Calle Real (in front of the red building), or Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Launderers, 14 W. Gutierrez St. through Thursday, Dec. 21.

Donated coats will be dry-cleaned and delivered to Transition House, Catholic Charities, Casa Esperanza, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, Santa Barbara Crisis Center, Salvation Army, Family Service Agency and others for distribution to local people in need.
 
For more information, visit www.onewarmcoat.org.

— Whitney Collie for the Carey Group, Inc.

 
