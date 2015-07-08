Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 4:26 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Two Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Los Alamos

Vehicle slammed into a tow truck that was assisting a motorist near the northbound offramp

With fire trucks parked nearby, a Toyota 4-Runner rests on its side where it landed after going up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck trying to help another vehicle on the side of the road near the Highway 101 off-ramp in Los Alamos.
With fire trucks parked nearby, a Toyota 4-Runner rests on its side where it landed after going up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck trying to help another vehicle on the side of the road near the Highway 101 off-ramp in Los Alamos. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | July 8, 2015

Two people were seriously injured Wednesday night in an accident involving a tow truck that was struck by a vehicle exiting Highway 101 at Los Alamos.

The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on the northbound Los Alamos offramp from Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were involved, including a tow truck that was parked on the side of the road, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The tow truck driver, whose name wasn't released, was helping a disabled Suburban pulling a camping trailer., CHP Officer Alex Ruiz said.

As the tow truck driver attempted to load the Suburban, a Toyota 4-Runner exited the freeway at an unknown rate of speed, Ruiz added.

The right tires of the 4-Runner went up the tow truck's raised flatbed before it flipped onto its side, partially ejecting the 48-year-old female driver, whose name wasn't immediately available.

A CalStar medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene, and took the woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, Zaniboni said. 

Initial reports from the scene indicated the driver had died from her injuries.

The tow truck driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by an American Medical Response ambulance. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully contributed to this report.

