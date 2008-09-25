‘One-Stop’ Permitting Program Aims to Achieve Natural Resources Coordination

The Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Cachuma Resource Conservation District and Sustainable Conservation are sponsoring an innovative permit coordination program to assist landowners, nonprofit organizations and regulatory agencies improve the natural resource conditions on farms and ranches throughout Santa Barbara County. This voluntary program will offer “one-stop permitting” to motivated landowners and organizations who agree to follow the conditions established for the program.

A meeting to discuss the program will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Employees’ University Center, 267 Camino del Remedio, next to the county agricultural commissioner’s office. Anyone interested in improving natural resources in Santa Barbara County is encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Tom Lockhart of the Cachuma RCD at 805.928.9269 x110 or Trudy Ingram of Sustainable Conservation at 805.798.2503.

Eva Turenchalk is a LEED-accredited planning professional with Turenchalk Planning Services Inc.