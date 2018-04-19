Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 2:25 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pedestrian Suffers Only Minor Injuries after Being Clipped by Train in Santa Barbara

Incident occcurred as victim walked on tracks near Garden Street; patient was transported to Cottage Hospital

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 4:30 p.m. | March 30, 2014 | 11:39 a.m.

A pedestrian was hit by a train Sunday morning but, amazingly, suffered only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The department’s dispatch received a call of a pedestrian hit by a train at 8:07 a.m. with the initial report coming from Garden Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks, a quarter-mile east from that intersection, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

An American Medical Response ambulance was the first on the scene, Mercado said, and because of the potential injuries of a train incident, the fire department sent out a rescue truck equipped with hydraulic tools that would allow crews to free a person trapped underneath a vehicle.

“AMR made patient contact, and it appeared that the person was clipped by a train and had minor injuries,” he said, adding that paramedics were able to walk the person to a nearby gurney. “Usually if someone is hit by a train, there’s not much we can do, but this person survived.”

Mercado said its unknown why the individual was walking along the railroad tracks at that time.

Santa Barbara police also responded to the scene, and the patient was transported via ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

