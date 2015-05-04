Woman Injured After Vehicle Plunges Off Roadway in Santa Barbara’s Riviera Neighborhood

The driver is transported to the hospital with possible spine, neck and internal injuries

A woman sustained moderate injuries Monday morning after her vehicle plunged off the road and 100 feet into an embankment in Santa Barbara's Riviera neighborhood.

At 8:51 a.m., dispatch received a call of a vehicle over the side at the intersection of Eucalyptus Road and Eucalyptus Circle, according to Battalion Chief Mike DePonce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

A woman was the sole occupant of a vehicle that went off the road and into an embankment about 100feet into medium vegetation, DePonce said.

Firefighters were able to hike down the slope to the vehicle and get the woman out of the car, stabilizing her spine and neck and placing her in a Stokes basket so that she could be carried back up to the roadway.

There was concern that the woman could have internal injuries. She was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ambulance.

Santa Barbara City Fire responded to the scene with three engines and a truck, and the Montecito Fire Department responded with one engine.

Eucalyptus Hill Road is currently closed, and a tow truck arrived on scene just before 10 a.m., DePonce said.

He estimated the road would be closed for about an hour while the vehicle is brought up, but residents are being let into the area.

Santa Barbara police are investigating the accident.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.