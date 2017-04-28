Online Fundraiser Held to Assist Victims in House Fire Near Buellton

Angelina La Pointe and Daniel Carmichael were awakened by the smell of smoke and narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed their home near Buellton last week.

La Pointe, 32, recalls clouds of dense smoke coming from the front of the house.

The two are safe, but the community is joining together to provide them with basic needs moving forward.

“Essentially, we were able to get out with only the clothes on our backs,” La Pointe said.

A GoFundMe account started by La Pointe’s younger brother, Todd La Pointe, seeks to raise $20,000 to help the couple with financial support and get them restarted with their lives.

The money raised is set to alleviate the first and last month's rent on a new place to live, cleaning fees for what was salvageable, clothes, food, temporary lodging and replacing computers and musical equipment, Todd La Pointe said.

“They lost pretty much everything they owned,” Todd La Pointe said. “The community response we've had, both online and locally, has been incredible. It's restored some of my faith in people. They had been building their life together for nearly seven years, and everything went up in smoke.”

Angelina La Pointe said the loss of their beloved 3-year-old Labrador Retriever mix, Buddy, has been the hardest hit.

The dog was found dead in a back bedroom, apparently from smoke inhalation, according to Santa Barbara County firefighters.

“Lots of things are replaceable — our dog is not,” Angelina La Pointe said. “He (Buddy) was a best friend. We made the decision not to have children, right now, and had a dog instead.”

Firefighters safely rescued the resident’s cat, Shilo, Angelina La Pointe said.

The fire claimed Carmichael’s music collection spanning 20 years, art supplies, furniture and artwork gifted from friends.

“Some of the items made it out, and some didn’t — it’s completely random,” Angelina La Pointe said. “Our personal work and our items that people gave us are not replaceable.”

Lompoc native Angelina La Pointe is a visual artist, printmaker and local musician.

Her upright bass made it out of the burning house but will need “major” repairs from the heat and smoke.

Friends, neighbors and even strangers had donated more than $6,500 as of Friday evening.

“We are honored to count ourselves as members of the local art, music and rockabilly and pinup girl communities,” La Pointe said. “All three groups have come out in force to help. We are in shock (about) the loss and displacement, but overwhelmed by the strong and swift support of the community.”

The American Red Cross responded swiftly with options for lodging and emergency supplies, La Pointe said.

The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. on April 23 on the 6400 block of Highway 246, near Domingos Road, about six miles west of Buellton.

When firefighters arrived, they found a blaze burning in the living room and heavy smoke throughout the single-family home.

After calling 9-1-1, La Pointe said, they pulled a garden hose through a window to protect the house until fire crews arrived.

As of Friday, no damage estimate was available.

The residence was not equipped with smoke detectors, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

