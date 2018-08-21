Owner Launches Fundraiser to Help Rebuild Santa Barbara Butcher Shop After Electrical Fire

Inventory and equipment was heavily damaged in a Friday night fire at Carniceria La Bodeguita on Haley Street

An owner of a Santa Barbara butcher shop plans to restore the business after last week's fire, and his family launched a $50,000 online fundraiser to help pay for it.

The cause of a Friday night fire at Carniceria La Bodeguita was electrical, said Amber Anderson, a public information officer with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The small blaze broke out around 10:25 p.m. at 512 E. Haley St., and firefighters found electrical equipment burning and heavy smoke coming from the business when they arrived to the scene.

The family of Javier Lomeli, who owns the shop, launched a GoFundMe page Tuesday that seeks to raise $50,000, an estimate of what it will cost to get new equipment like refrigerators, meat grinders, slicers, scales and produce. The page had raised more than $2,300 as of Tuesday night.

While the building itself was spared, the store's equipment, machinery and perishable goods needed to run the business were lost, according to the fundraising page.

The building is insured, but the contents were not, according to Gabe Lomeli, Carniceria La Bodeguita’s spokesperson.

“The Lomeli family is asking for help in raising this amount to get the store up and running and the family back on its feet,” he said in a statement.

The 40-year-old shop was beloved for working with Santa Barbara restaurants and Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara, Lomeli’s son, Adam, wrote on the fundraising page.

He called his father “a hardworking man who built his business from the ground up and is extremely passionate towards what he does. He is a selfless, thoughtful, caring and compassionate man who always puts others before him.”

Adam Lomeli noted some of Lomeli’s donations to area church groups, soccer teams and schools.

"My father has always been a giver,” he said. “We hope that in our time of need, some of the generosity he has shown the community will come back to our family.”

