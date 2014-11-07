Online Survey Available for Residents to Weigh In About Santa Barbara Streets, Parks and Facilities

Have ideas on how to improve and modernize streets, sidewalks and parks? The City of Santa Barbara wants to hear from you!

The City Council is seeking community input on how to plan for the future of the city’s basic infrastructure, including streets, sidewalks, libraries, community centers, police and fire stations, and park and recreation facilities.

Complete a quick online survey to share your priorities for our historic public buildings, streets and park facilities and provide suggestions on needed facility improvements. The City Council hosted numerous public workshops in September and October to get input on community priorities and funding options. If you missed one of the public workshops, you can watch a 20-minute online presentation that covers the city’s most urgent facility needs. The survey and presentation are available in English and Spanish.

Based on the community’s input, a Council Committee (Helene Schneider, Bendy White and Randy Rowse) will make recommendations to the City Council on a plan to upgrade and modernize public facilities.

The community survey and presentation are available on the city’s website by clicking here.

— Nina Johnson is the assistant city administrator for the City of Santa Barbara.