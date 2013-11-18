Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 7:22 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Online Tool Helps Allan Hancock College Students See Future Earning Potential

By Sonja Oglesby for Allan Hancock College | November 18, 2013 | 12:20 p.m.

A new online tool that allows students to see what their future earnings might be if they earn a certificate or degree at a community college is now online at HancockCollege.edu.

Developed by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, the “Salary Surfer” displays median annual incomes for community college students, before and after earning a degree.

The data show that most students who complete an associate degree more than double their annual earnings after two years in the workforce and nearly triple it after five years.

“This groundbreaking tool validates that California community colleges produce a tremendous return on investment for our state,” said Brice Harris, chancellor of the California Community Colleges. “While future earnings should not be the sole determiner in choosing an educational program, students and the public deserve to know what monetary return they can expect from their investment.”

According to the Salary Surfer tool, nearly 45 percent of students who graduated with an associate degree and did not transfer to a four-year university earned more than $54,000 five years after getting their degree. The wage information comes from an agreement between the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the California Employment Development Department.

The site confirms the excellent earning potential of community college graduates, said Rebecca Alarcio, spokeswoman for Allan Hancock College.

“For example, our community colleges, including Hancock, train 80 percent of the state’s law enforcement personnel, firefighters and emergency medical technicians," she said. "Police academy certificate holders are earning a median annual wage of $70,520 after five years in the field, and fire academy certificate holders are earning a median annual wage of $87,128 in that same time period.”

The Salary Surfer uses the aggregated earnings of graduates from a five-year period to provide an estimate on the potential wages to be earned two years and five years after receiving a certificate or degree in certain disciplines. This tool also provides information on which colleges offer programs in those specific disciplines. The Salary Surfer does not contain information about wages earned by community college students who transfer to a four-year institution.

The Salary Surfer tool can be found in the right column of the Allan Hancock College website home page at HancockCollege.edu.

Information about the data and the methodology used to develop the Salary Surfer is available at the Salary Surfer website. Please contact [email protected] for questions about the online tool.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 