Online Voting Underway For Lompoc’s Next Creative Crosswalks Mural Project

Seven finalists selected for second round of murals for the city's unique art project funded by Santa Barbara Foundation

Online voting will continue through Saturday to pick the next two creative crosswalk designs in Lompoc.

A committee spent two hours narrowing the field to seven finalists for the proposed crosswalk designs at the intersection of North I Street and West Walnut Avenue, according to Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Community Health Care Organization.

More than 40 entries were submitted for this round, Costa said.

“We were very satisfied and excited with the response we received with those 42 entries,” Costa said. It was challenging to narrow the field, she added.

Voting is available here.

To vote in person, visit the Anderson Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the Shop Lompoc Shop Small event.

Each person is allowed one online and one in-person vote, organizers said. Voting closes late Saturday.

The Creative Crossings Phase II finalists include sea shells, footprints, hopscotch saying “I Love Lompoc,” a walking family, snowy plover sunset and hopscotch with a rocket.

Winners will get to see their designs painted in the intersection and will received $500.

The two winners will be announced at Centennial Park following the Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Dec. 4.

Due in part to the looming rainy season, and a desire to pair the installation and unveiling with a community event at a nearby site, Costa said the new designs likely would be put in place in the spring.

Four creative crosswalks are already in place at the interaction of South H Street and Cypress Avenue.

The Healthy Lompoc Coalition spearheaded the project to turn asphalt into a canvas for art with a goal of enhancing the pedestrian experience, attracting tourism and and boosting economic development.

Funding came from the Santa Barbara Foundation, and the first creative crosswalks were installed in August at year’s final Olde Town Market street fair.

Lower-than-expected costs for the first four crosswalks allowed Lompoc to add the second phase.

Initially, officials had hoped to install up to seven creative crosswalks when first applying for the grant.

Lompoc has embraced public art since 1988 with the addition of murals to walls downtown. Today, The City of Arts and Flowers boasts dozens of murals, thanks to an ongoing effort of the Lompoc Mural Society.

