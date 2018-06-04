Only Light Rain Expected from Latest Storm Headed to Santa Barbara County

A modest spring storm is forecast to move through Santa Barbara County Friday night and Saturday, but rainfall amounts are expected to be well below the thresholds for dangerous debris flows below recent wildfire areas.

Most areas on the county’s South Coast will receive between 1/3 and 2/3 of a inch of rain from the weather system, according to Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Rainfall in the Santa Barbara area should begin during the late afternoon Friday, Seto said, with the heaviest showers after midnight.

The North County likely will see the first rain earlier in the day, with precipitation totals of 1/2 inch to an inch, Seto said.

“It will help us out in our seasonal totals,” Seto said, adding that Santa Barbara was nearly 8 inches below normal rainfall as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sunny skies are expected to return Sunday and Monday, with another weak storm system possible by midweek next week, Seto said.

Daytime highs should be in the mid- to upper-60s, with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

There will be some breezy conditions as the storm passes through, with gusts of 15-25 mph, Seto said.

