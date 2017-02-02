Only Modest Rainfall Expected From Next 2 Winter Storms

Two more winter storms are expected to douse Santa Barbara County over the next few days, but neither is expect to have the intensity of recent weather systems that caused damaging flooding and added to local reservoir supplies.

“No gully-washers, just a nice amount of rain with a good break to let it soak in,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The first storm was forecast to move through the region Thursday night into Friday, with rainfall amounts in most areas between a quarter and half an inch, Hoxsie said.

The weekend looks dry and somewhat on the cool side, Hoxie said, before a second weather system begins to move in on Sunday night.

“That storm should have about the same amount of rainfall as the first one, but in a shorter time period,” Hoxsie said.

Most of the precipitation from that system is likely from midday through early evening on Monday, Hoxsie said, with some residual showers on Tuesday.

After a clearing and warming trend mid-week, forecasters are eyeing the possibility of more rain next Friday and Saturday, Hoxsie said.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the mid-60s the next several days, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Some breezy conditions are likely as the storms move through, but no wind advisories are planned, Hoxsie said.

