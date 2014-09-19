Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Business

ONTRApalooza Conference for Entrepreneurs to Be Held in Santa Barbara

By Andrea Webber for Ontraport | September 19, 2014 | 6:23 a.m.

Ontraport, the innovators behind the all-in-one small-business automation platform, will be hosting ONTRApalooza 2014, its third annual business building conference for entrepreneurs.

Held at the Lobero Theatre Oct. 1-3, this event will bring together small-business owners and business consultants from around the world.

To celebrate its hometown of Santa Barbara, Ontraport is offering discounted pricing for locals. Tickets will be sold at $299, half off the regular price of $599. Register now for your all access pass to ONTRApalooza 2014.

The ONTRApalooza main events will be held at the historic Lobero Theatre while workshops, hands-on training and not-to-be-missed social events will take place at the Canary Hotel.

Keynote speakers include Santa Barbara resident Jack Canfield, beloved originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and America’s No. 1 success coach, as well as many others. Canfields’s Keynote, “The Key to Your Success,” will take place at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Lobero Theatre.

Listed by Forbes as “a must-attend conference for entrepreneurs,” ONTRApalooza 2014 is the premier destination conference for fledgling start-ups, small-business owners and entrepreneurs — or those with a great idea to incubate! Attendees at the three-day event can expect actionable advice from top experts in business education and entrepreneurial growth, hands-on business training including deep-dive workshops focused on content marketing, retargeting, public relations, lead conversion and more.

Click here to learn more or buy a ticket.

— Andrea Webber is a public relations assistant for Ontraport.

