Ontraport Hosting Two-Day Business Conference in Santa Barbara

Recently listed as one of Forbes Magazine’s Must Attend Conference for Entrepreneurs, ONTRApalooza will be held Oct. 3-4 at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.

Ontraport, an Inc. 500 Santa Barbara-based software company, will host the annual conference, which will feature two days of business education, entrepreneurial thought leadership and networking.

Top business coaches, New York Times bestselling authors, marketing gurus and experienced serial entrepreneurs including Brendon Burchard, Eben Pagan, Joey Coleman and Taki Moore will speak at ONTRApalooza.

Ontraport CEO Landon Ray and COO Lena Requist will also lead talks as well as members of the Ontraport team.

ONTRApalooza will draw attendees from all over the world. Several high-profile nonprofits, venture capital firms and start-up accelerators are expected to attend.

Locals are invited to attend at a discounted price. For discount details, call 855.668.7276 x102 or email [email protected].

— Julia Stanaro represents Ontraport.