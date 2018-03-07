ONTRAPORT Hosts Female Leaders for International Women’s Day Event

ONTRAPORT, a software platform for small businesses, is hosting a networking event for local women leaders on International Women’s Day, Thursday, March 8.
As a part of the company’s commitment to supporting small business owners in our community, President Lena Requist along with four other female leaders are joining a live panel to start a conversation among local businesswomen. Panelists include:
» Lena Requist - president of ONTRAPORT.
» Marsha Bailey - founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV).
» Kim Clark - VP of business development and partner at Noozhawk.
» Kerri Murray - president of ShelterBox USA.
» Jenny Schatzle - founder of the Jenny Schatzle Program.
We think this conversation is important for leading positive change in our local working culture. Over 75 local female professionals are expected to attend. Here are the details of the event:
When: Thursday, March 8, 6 p.m.
Where: ONTRAPORT’s Santa Barbara Riviera Campus, 2040 Alameda Padre Serra, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Stephanie Cuevas is PR manager for ONTRAPORT.