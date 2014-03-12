Ontraport of Santa Barbara Hosting Career Fair to Meet Growing Demand

Ontraport is offering passionate and talented job seekers a chance to land their dream job.

Ontraport will host a Career Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. March 20 at its headquarters in Riviera Park, 2040 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. The Career Fair will offer candidates a chance to grab a drink, meet rad people, win cool stuff and, most importantly, score a job!

Recently named to Forbes' list of America's Most Promising Companies, Ontraport’s business automation platform for entrepreneurs has propelled the company’s growth 761 percent over the past three years, growing the customer list to 5,000 and increasing staffing levels 100 percent last year alone. To that end, the company is looking for amazing candidates to fill immediate positions.

“Ontraport is experiencing unprecedented growth, and that’s due in part to our dedicated team and commitment to our customers,” said Lena Requist, COO for Ontraport. “We need motivated creative thinkers to join our team and help grow our company.”

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Ontraport takes pride in its "work hard and have fun" work ethic and dynamic atmosphere. Ontraport offers a chance to work among great people, in a relaxed atmosphere founded on the principles of personal development and success.

The company boasts a beautiful office overlooking the American Riviera, with ocean and island views. The open, bull-pen style design fosters collaboration and communication while working outside on the terrace is always an appealing option. Full benefit packages include breakfast, lunch and Worksnax daily.

Candidates should come equipped with a resume and, if applicable, a portfolio, and be ready to meet with Ontraport team members to discuss current job openings: customer service representatives, copywriters, data administrator, graphic designers, engineers, engineering program manager, project managers, videographers, office parent and facilities/IT manager.

— Kerry Allen is the executive director of public relations for Ontraport.