Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:20 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Ontraport of Santa Barbara Hosting Career Fair to Meet Growing Demand

By Kerry Allen for Ontraport | March 12, 2014 | 4:15 p.m.

Ontraport is offering passionate and talented job seekers a chance to land their dream job.

Ontraport will host a Career Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. March 20 at its headquarters in Riviera Park, 2040 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. The Career Fair will offer candidates a chance to grab a drink, meet rad people, win cool stuff and, most importantly, score a job!

Recently named to Forbes' list of America's Most Promising Companies, Ontraport’s business automation platform for entrepreneurs has propelled the company’s growth 761 percent over the past three years, growing the customer list to 5,000 and increasing staffing levels 100 percent last year alone. To that end, the company is looking for amazing candidates to fill immediate positions.

“Ontraport is experiencing unprecedented growth, and that’s due in part to our dedicated team and commitment to our customers,” said Lena Requist, COO for Ontraport. “We need motivated creative thinkers to join our team and help grow our company.”

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, Ontraport takes pride in its "work hard and have fun" work ethic and dynamic atmosphere. Ontraport offers a chance to work among great people, in a relaxed atmosphere founded on the principles of personal development and success.

The company boasts a beautiful office overlooking the American Riviera, with ocean and island views. The open, bull-pen style design fosters collaboration and communication while working outside on the terrace is always an appealing option. Full benefit packages include breakfast, lunch and Worksnax daily.

Candidates should come equipped with a resume and, if applicable, a portfolio, and be ready to meet with Ontraport team members to discuss current job openings: customer service representatives, copywriters, data administrator, graphic designers, engineers, engineering program manager, project managers, videographers, office parent and facilities/IT manager.

— Kerry Allen is the executive director of public relations for Ontraport.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 