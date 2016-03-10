Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Opal Restaurant and Bar Hosts Fundraiser for Santa Barbara Police Activities League

By Richard Yates for Opal Restaurant and Bar | March 10, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

For the entire month of March, Opal Restaurant and Bar is donating 10 percent of all net lunch proceeds to the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) and the Santa Barbara Police Foundation.  

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) strives to build positive mentoring relationships between teens, the Police Department, and members of the community through educational, athletic, cultural, and leadership development programs. 

The Santa Barbara Police Foundation provides financial support to department employees and their families in times of crisis due to injury, illness and/or death. 

In a statement, Opal owners Tina Takaya and Richard Yates explained why they are holding the fundraiser:

“We became aware of the Police Foundation when we participated in a fundraiser for them recently. The brave men and women who work to protect us are often themselves without adequate protection when something catastrophic happens to them, medically or even in the line of duty.

"The Foundation provides additional support to enable them to get through these kinds of difficult times. When we heard the many stories of the difficulties they face we were very moved and determined to do something more substantial to help support this organization.

"And on another front entirely, the PAL illustrates another side of how the police force aids our community. By working to build bonds with kids and helping the community in general, this organization is proactive.

"It is much better to create a positive direction and outlet for those who might be at risk than it is to have those people enter the judicial system as criminals, where it is much harder for them to re-direct their lives in a good way. 

"So we decided to create this fundraiser, where everyone in the community can be part of supporting these two organizations, just by having lunch with us during the month of March. We hope you can join us and be part of this community effort to support those who serve us."

Opal is at 1325 State St. and is open for lunch from 11:30 to 2:30 Monday through Saturday.

 

