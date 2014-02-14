Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:37 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Open Air Bicycles of Santa Barbara Opens Uptown Location

By Open Air Bicycles | February 14, 2014 | 3:06 p.m.

Open Air Bicycles, Santa Barbara’s Family Cycling Center for more than 42 years, has expanded to a second location at 3516 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Owner Ed Brown, a Santa Barbara resident and businessman for more than 34 years, is excited to further his brand’s reach into the Santa Barbara area via the new Uptown location, and hopes that the new location will prove to be an added convenience for both his current and new customers.

Not only do both locations offer everything from kids’ bikes to commuters, cruisers to Tour de France racers, hybrids and a full line of mountain bikes, each shop also stocks accessories from Giant Bicycles, the world's largest bike manufacturer, Cannondale, Schwinn and GT bicycles, and offers fully skilled service departments.

Bicycle transfer between shops, pickup and/or delivery, and onsite repair is also available courtesy of the Open Air Bicycles shop van.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Feb. 22.

Open Air Bicycles can be reached at 805.962.7000 or by clicking here.

