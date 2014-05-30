Open Alternative School Hosting CHALK4PEACE Event

Open Alternative School is proud to be the first public school in Santa Barbara to host a CHALK4PEACE event on Monday, June 2.

CHALK4PEACE is a global campaign that believes in the power of children to create a new peaceful global reality. Students will be chalking their messages of peace and children's rights. This is especially timely given recent local events. Please come and support our Peace Ambassadors.

CHALK4PEACE has been recognized by the Arlington Arts Commission, the D.C. Commission for the Arts and Humanities, the D.C. Mayor's Office, the Humanities Project of Arlington and Whole Foods Markets. For more information about this organization, click here.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at Open Alternative School, 4025 Foothill Road. Please check in at the office.

An art exhibit and benefit sale will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a requested donation of $5 and up per piece. Proceeds will go toward medical expenses for the mother of a beloved school family.

For more information about OAS and/or this event, please contact the school office at 805.683.3127.

— Dana Cisneros is the communications chair for Open Alternative School.