Open Alternative School Hosting Annual ‘OAS LIVE’ Spring Fundraiser on Saturday

By Dana Cisneros for Open Alternative School | March 11, 2015 | 9:25 a.m.

Open Alternative School would like to invite the community to its annual spring FUNdraiser "OAS LIVE" from 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 14, at OAS, 4025 Foothill Road.

Join us for a concert on the lawn, catered street tacos, a silent auction and community artisan sales.

The event will feature:

» Tequila Mockingbird

» Brent Franklin on acoustic guitar

» Middle school female vocal group

» OAS alumni band

» Jewelry sale by Sylvie Terrell

» Pottery sale by Jack Bailey.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children, and includes food.

For a comprehensive list of silent auction items, please visit our Facebook page by clicking here. For questions and other information, please contact the school office at 805.683.3127.

— Dana Cisneros is the communication chair for Open Alternative School.

