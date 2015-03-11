Open Alternative School Hosting Annual ‘OAS LIVE’ Spring Fundraiser on Saturday

Open Alternative School would like to invite the community to its annual spring FUNdraiser "OAS LIVE" from 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, March 14, at OAS, 4025 Foothill Road.
Join us for a concert on the lawn, catered street tacos, a silent auction and community artisan sales.
The event will feature:
» Tequila Mockingbird
» Brent Franklin on acoustic guitar
» Middle school female vocal group
» OAS alumni band
» Jewelry sale by Sylvie Terrell
» Pottery sale by Jack Bailey.
Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children, and includes food.
For a comprehensive list of silent auction items, please visit our Facebook page by clicking here. For questions and other information, please contact the school office at 805.683.3127.
— Dana Cisneros is the communication chair for Open Alternative School.