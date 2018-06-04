Open Bowls Day Welcomes Propsective Members

The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club (SBLBC) marked Open Bowling Day April 7 at Spencer Adams Park, 1216 De la Vina St.
Open Bowls Day welcomes adults in the Santa Barbara business and residential community to try their hand at lawn bowling, and meet a club members who bowl regularly at the downtown Santa Barbara club.
The Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club was formed in 1937 and celebrated its 80th anniversary in October at Spencer Adams Park.
Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams and City of Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider presented proclamations to the club for their contribution to recreations in the downtown area.
SBLBC is sponsored by the city Parks and Recreation Department. For information, contact Sharron Adams 618-8656 or 965-1773 or visit http://www.sblbc.org.
— Bonnie Carroll for Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club.