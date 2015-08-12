Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Open Casting Scheduled for Allan Hancock’s December Dance Show

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | August 12, 2015 | 3:12 p.m.

Students and performers will have an opportunity to be part of a new dance show Dream Catcher set to debut at Allan Hancock College this December.

Casting will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in D-118 on the college’s Santa Maria campus. Actors, singers and dancers of all styles, ranges and backgrounds are encouraged to try out.

Hancock instructor Jesus Solorio wrote and choreographed the production, in which the main character dances and meets new people while traveling the world. Solorio says the show is a reflection of his personal experience. 

“I not only learned the traditional dances in each country I visited, but I also found out about their cultural and linguistic histories,” said Solorio. “I want to share the experiences with my students and the entire Central Coast. The show will entertain, educate and transport audiences to places they may have only heard about but never visited.”

Solorio sang, danced and choreographed for hit television shows, as well as competed on the popular reality show “So You Think You Can Dance?” After serving as a part-time instructor at Hancock the last two years, the Paso Robles native recently became a full-time dance instructor. 

“I am thrilled to be more hands on in all projects put together by the dance program,” said Solorio. “All I want to do is help students succeed and reach their goals. By being full-time, I can do that even more.”

Jesus Solorio

The show will be the college dance program’s first winter production in recent memory. 

“The month of December is a time for families to come together and celebrate their cultures,” said Solorio. “The dance program wants to give people the opportunity to receive more experience and be taken on an adventure along the way by our talented students.”

The show will run from Wednesday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015.

For more information, contact the dance department at 805.922.6966 x3411 or email [email protected].

—Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

 
