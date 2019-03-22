Open/Close Marks Apex of Seniors’ Art at Westmont

Eight graduating art majors from Westmont College will offer their capstone art projects, which span oil painting, photography, serigraphy, sculpture, assemblages and digital painting, April 4-May 4 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, 955 La Paz Road, Montecito.

A free, public opening reception for Open/Close: Westmont Graduate Exhibition will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the museum.

“I am most looking forward to seeing the culmination of all the hard work that the eight seniors have been investing in their new bodies of artwork finally displayed in the museum,” said Meagan Stirling, assistant professor of art.

“It has been a wonderful opportunity to walk alongside them as they investigate themes of identity, self, friendship and the purely formal qualities of art. They are a tenacious and inspiring group of seniors,” she said.

The artists include Madison Cowan, Madeline Kilpatrick, Lauren Koo, Marissa Lin, Bianca Moser, David Peterson, Isabel Sheehan and Amanda Zhang.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and college holidays. For more information, visit www.westmontmuseum.org or call the museum, 805-565-6162.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.