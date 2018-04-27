meetmeincarpinteria Campaign Celebrates Small Businesses

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will celebrate National Small Business Week, April 30-May 5, supporting the local business community with a #meetmeincarpinteria campaign.

The public is invited to connect with local celebrities and community members by dining, shopping or playing in Carpinteria, giving businesses a cash infusion.

The chamber urges members of the publlic to show up hungry or thirsty on the designated day at one or all of Carpinteria's restaurants (see below) and look for the tabletop signs.

Carpinteria Small Business Week schedule of events:

April 30: Lunch with Fire Chief Ray Navarro at Uncle Chen Restaurant, noon-1 p.m., 1025 Casitas Pass Road.

May 1: Bagel & Brew Breakfast Party, 9:55-10:55 a.m., celebrating Carpinteria Union School District teachers, sponsored by Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels.

May 2: Lunch with Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw, noon-1 p.m., at Esau’s Café, 507 Linden Ave.

May 3: Lunch with Procore’s communication director Doug Madey noon-1 p.m., at Senor Frogs, 892 Linden Ave.

May 4: Small Business Walk-Meet at Chamber of Commerce office, 1-2 p.m.

4-5 p.m. Happy Hour with 2017 Carpinterian of the Year.

Asa Olsson at The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave.

For additional chamber and community events, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org.

The #meetmeincarpinteria social media campaign was created on Jan. 15 by Joyce Donaldson, president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber in an effort to stimulate the local economy and increase the visibility of Carpinteria Businesses in the aftermath of the winter disasters.

During the weeks following the traumatic Thomas Fire and the Montecito Mud Flow, Donaldson was searching for a way to let the world know Carpinteria is open for business.

“The business community had been sluggish since the Thomas Fire began on Dec. 4," she said. "Businesses were just getting back on their feet after the dismal holiday season when the mud flows hit Montecito, Summerland, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

"Carpinteria was inaccessible with major road closures and non functioning internet and phone service, employees were unable to make it into town, and food items and supplies were not able to be delivered. Businesses were struggling to keep their doors open,” she said.

Once Highway 101 opened up, the train service reinstated, and the children were back in school, the chamber wanted to let the world know Carpinteria was open for business, she said.

Donaldson began distributing Carpinteria is Open for Business posters, encouraging the community to "Let’s Have Marvelous Adventures Together by Shopping, Dining, Staying and Playing in Carpinteria."

Donaldson activated the #meetmeincarpinteria social media campaign, encouraging camaraderie by posting invitations to have "Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee, or a Happy Hour together." It became an instant hit and currently engages nearly 400 friends on a weekly basis.

The chamber urges residents and visitors to support local businesses as they have decided to locate in Carpinteria, enriching the community with jobs, goods, services, and sales-tax revenue, strengthening the infrastructure and services that preserve the Carpinteria Valley coastal lifestyle.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.