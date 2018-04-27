Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Business

#meetmeincarpinteria Campaign Celebrates Small Businesses

By Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 27, 2018 | 10:26 p.m.

The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will celebrate National Small Business Week, April 30-May 5, supporting the local business community with a #meetmeincarpinteria campaign.

The public is invited to connect with local celebrities and community members by dining, shopping or playing in Carpinteria, giving businesses a cash infusion.

The chamber urges members of the publlic to show up hungry or thirsty on the designated day at one or all of Carpinteria's restaurants (see below) and look for the tabletop signs.

Carpinteria Small Business Week schedule of events:

April 30: Lunch with Fire Chief Ray Navarro at Uncle Chen Restaurant, noon-1 p.m., 1025 Casitas Pass Road.

May 1: Bagel & Brew Breakfast Party, 9:55-10:55 a.m., celebrating Carpinteria Union School District teachers, sponsored by Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels.

May 2: Lunch with Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw, noon-1 p.m., at Esau’s Café, 507 Linden Ave.

May 3: Lunch with Procore’s communication director Doug Madey noon-1 p.m., at Senor Frogs, 892 Linden Ave.

May 4: Small Business Walk-Meet at Chamber of Commerce office, 1-2 p.m.

             4-5 p.m. Happy Hour with 2017 Carpinterian of the Year.

             Asa Olsson at The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave.

For additional chamber and community events, visit www.carpinteriachamber.org.

The #meetmeincarpinteria social media campaign was created on Jan. 15 by Joyce Donaldson, president/CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber in an effort to stimulate the local economy and increase the visibility of Carpinteria Businesses in the aftermath of the winter disasters.

During the weeks following the traumatic Thomas Fire and the Montecito Mud Flow, Donaldson was searching for a way to let the world know Carpinteria is open for business.

“The business community had been sluggish since the Thomas Fire began on Dec. 4," she said. "Businesses were just getting back on their feet after the dismal holiday season when the mud flows hit Montecito, Summerland, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

"Carpinteria was inaccessible with major road closures and non functioning internet and phone service, employees were unable to make it into town, and food items and supplies were not able to be delivered. Businesses were struggling to keep their doors open,” she said.

Once Highway 101 opened up, the train service reinstated, and the children were back in school, the chamber wanted to let the world know Carpinteria was open for business, she said.

Donaldson began distributing Carpinteria is Open for Business posters, encouraging the community to "Let’s Have Marvelous Adventures Together by Shopping, Dining, Staying and Playing in Carpinteria."

Donaldson activated the #meetmeincarpinteria social media campaign, encouraging camaraderie by posting invitations to have "Breakfast, Lunch, Coffee, or a Happy Hour together." It became an instant hit and currently engages nearly 400 friends on a weekly basis.

The chamber urges residents and visitors to support local businesses as they have decided to locate in Carpinteria, enriching the community with jobs, goods, services, and sales-tax revenue, strengthening the infrastructure and services that preserve the Carpinteria Valley coastal lifestyle.

— Joyce Donaldson for Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 