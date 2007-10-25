Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 7:06 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Open House for Adopting Animals on Saturday

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking homes for the hundreds of homeless pets currently living in the shelter.

By Staff Reports | October 25, 2007 | 2:08 p.m.

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking homes for the hundreds of homeless pets currently living in the shelter. 

The county animal services department will be holding an adoption open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, at its Santa Barbara Shelter, which is actually located in Goleta, at 5473 Overpass Road.

“We have a lot of rabbits, a lot of cats, a lot of dogs, a lot of roosters, and some hamsters, guinea pigs and iguanas,” said Michele Mickiewicz, public information officer for the county public health department.

The goal of County Animal Services is to become a so-called “No Kill County” by 2010 by providing permanent homes for all of its animals, she said. 

“We are moving toward it — I wouldn’t say we’re 100 percent there yet,” Mickiewicz said.

Of the roughly 3,500 animals the shelter in Goleta took in during the 2005-06 fiscal year, about 300 were euthanized, she said. However, many of those animals were not adoptable — perhaps they had bitten someone or were severely injured, Mickiewicz said.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has two other shelters, in Lompoc and Santa Maria.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 