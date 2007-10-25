Open House for Adopting Animals on Saturday

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking homes for the hundreds of homeless pets currently living in the shelter.

GOLETA — Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking homes for the hundreds of homeless pets currently living in the shelter.

The county animal services department will be holding an adoption open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, at its Santa Barbara Shelter, which is actually located in Goleta, at 5473 Overpass Road.

“We have a lot of rabbits, a lot of cats, a lot of dogs, a lot of roosters, and some hamsters, guinea pigs and iguanas,” said Michele Mickiewicz, public information officer for the county public health department.

The goal of County Animal Services is to become a so-called “No Kill County” by 2010 by providing permanent homes for all of its animals, she said.

“We are moving toward it — I wouldn’t say we’re 100 percent there yet,” Mickiewicz said.

Of the roughly 3,500 animals the shelter in Goleta took in during the 2005-06 fiscal year, about 300 were euthanized, she said. However, many of those animals were not adoptable — perhaps they had bitten someone or were severely injured, Mickiewicz said.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has two other shelters, in Lompoc and Santa Maria.