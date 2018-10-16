Open House for Behavioral Wellness South County Crisis Services Hub

An open house for the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness South County Crisis Services Hub will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at 315 Camino Del Remedio, Ste. B.

The community is invited to attend and learn about the crisis services available through the Department of Behavioral Wellness.

“We have been working for a long time in silos, said Alice Gleghorn, Department of Behavioral Wellness director. “The development of the Crisis Hub changes this.

“Working as a larger crisis system allows for shared staffing among many other efficiencies. It creates quality improvement in care and most importantly, improves experiences for those in need of these services.”

Referred to as The Hub for crisis services, the location is center to the Psychiatric Health Facility, Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) and the redesigned South County Crisis Services.

The South County Crisis Services office is the office-based location for all field mobile crisis service staff.

During business hours, crisis and urgent mental health needs can be addressed at the Crisis Hub by going to the South County Crisis Services office.

For after-hours crisis and urgent mental health needs, call the 24/7 Access Line, 1-888-868-1649.

— Suzanne Grimmesey for County Department of Behavioral Wellness.