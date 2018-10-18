Thursday, October 18 , 2018, 8:23 pm | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Open House for Behavioral Wellness South County Crisis Services Hub

Center provides a one-stop shop for adults assessed for crisis and urgent mental-health needs

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Crisis Services offices. Click to view larger
An open house was held Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness to showcase the array of crisis services available at the county’s campus just off Calle Real near Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 18, 2018 | 7:16 p.m.

An open house was held Thursday by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness to showcase the array of crisis services available at the county’s campus just off Calle Real near Santa Barbara.

Residents had the opportunity to learn about services available through the South County crisis services hub, a one-stop shop for adults assessed for crisis and urgent mental-health needs.

During business hours, services can be addressed at 315 Camino Del Remedio, Suite B, between San Antonio Road and Camino Del Remedio, north of Highway 101.

The facility opened in April, and includes triage response, said LaTasha Al-Jarboua, a physician assistant.

“Our goal is — we are an urgent-care psychiatric, so we try to keep people out of the hospitals and off of 5150s,” Al-Jarboua said, referring to 72-hour involuntary mental-health commitments. “If they are transitioning from coming from the hospital, they come through us to make sure their medications are stable and proper stabilization.”

The location also is the site for all field mobile crisis service staff, Al-Jarboua explained.

The mobile crisis service team links adults to the appropriate services that promote recovery and mental health wellness. The multidisciplinary group includes caseworkers, therapists, peer recovery specialists and a psychiatrist. 

If needed, the county's Crisis Stabilization Unit located next door on the county’s campus is available for 24-hour care, along with the county’s existing psychiatric health facility, which is in the same building as the hub and available for psychiatric hospitalization.

The county’s first CSU opened in January 2016, offering voluntary, short-term stabilization for people 18 and older experiencing psychiatric emergencies. It offers up to 23 consecutive hours of services, and in some cases provides an alternative to an emergency room visit. 

The CSU is staffed with physicians, nurses and practitioners. It can accommodate eight clients.

Suzanne Grimmesey, chief of quality care and strategy for the county’s Department of Behavioral Wellness, said having the crisis hub, CSU and other crisis systems in close proximity “takes away any division of teams or silos, and it’s allowing crisis services to work more efficiently — and ultimately better care for people that need it.”

Grimmesey said law enforcement can bring people directly to the hub. Prior to moving to the county’s campus, the crisis workers had to go out in the field, she explained.

“They can physically come here, which is a huge help,” Grimmesey said of law enforcement. 

