Open House for La Brea Restoration Project

By Melody Fountain for Los Padres National Forest | May 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Los Padres National Forest officials have announced the Santa Lucia Ranger District is conducting an environmental analysis of a restoration proposal for the North Fork La Brea Creek area.

The analysis will address roads, trails and campgrounds affected by the 2008 La Brea Fire. This area has been under a closure order since the fire due to extensive damage.

A scoping letter was sent in mid-April to inform the public and identify issues of concern for the La Brea Restoration Project. The comment period, which began April 21, will end on May 21.

To better inform the public and assist them with providing comments, the National Forest will be hosting an open house 4-7 p.m. May 8, at the Santa Lucia District Office, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive, Santa Maria.

To learn more about this project and comment on the proposal, visit the project web page, https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50298.

— Melody Fountain for Los Padres National Forest.

 
